March 3, 2016 / 1:38 PM / 2 years ago

Singapore stock index to lose Noble Group, add CapitaLand Commercial Trust

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 3 (Reuters) - FTSE Russell, which administrates Singapore’s benchmark stock market index, said it would remove Noble Group Ltd from the index and add CapitaLand Commercial Trust, after a routine review.

The changes to the Straits Times Index (STI) will take effect on March 21, FTSE Russell said. The STI comprises the largest 30 companies by full market capitalisation that meet stated eligibility requirements.

A company will be deleted from the STI at quarterly reviews if its full market capitalisation falls to 41st position or lower while a company whose capitalisation rises to 20th position or higher will be inserted into the index, according to the website of the index administrator. (bit.ly/21JA2j5)

Shares in Noble, one of the biggest traders of commodities from coal to iron ore to oil, have fallen nearly 60 percent in the past 12 months on the back of weak global commodities prices and an accounting dispute.

The company reported its first annual loss in nearly 20 years last week, but said it expected to refinance its debt ahead of schedule.

FTSE has partnered with Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), publisher of the Straits Times Newspaper, and Singapore Exchange to calculate the index. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
