FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Noble Group shares fall 15 percent on commodity woes
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 29, 2015 / 1:32 AM / 2 years ago

Noble Group shares fall 15 percent on commodity woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Shares in commodity trader Noble Group dropped as much as 15 percent on Tuesday after a nearly 30 percent slump in mining and trading company Glencore sparked worries about the sector’s outlook.

Noble’s shares were the most actively traded in Singapore and fell to their lowest since late 2008. The shares have been under pressure since mid-February after the company’s accounting practices were called into question and commodity prices fell.

Glencore closed at a record low in London on Monday over concerns it is not doing enough to cut its debt to withstand a prolonged fall in global metals prices. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Stepen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.