Noble Agri appoints heads of sugar, South American operations
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
October 12, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 2 years ago

Noble Agri appoints heads of sugar, South American operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Noble Agri Ltd has installed new heads of its global sugar business unit and South American operations, according to a company statement on Monday.

The group has installed Marcelo De Andrade as head of its sugar operations. He comes to Noble from Cargill, where he was the director of the company’s sugar and ethanol business, the statement said.

Noble appointed Valmor Shaffer to lead its South American operations, the statement said. Shaffer joins from ADM, the statement said. (Reporting by Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
