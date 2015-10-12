FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Noble Agri appoints heads of sugar, South American operations
October 12, 2015

UPDATE 2-Noble Agri appoints heads of sugar, South American operations

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Noble Agri Ltd said on Monday it had appointed new heads at its global sugar business unit and South American operations.

Noble Agri, a joint venture of Noble Group and China’s food giant COFCO, has appointed industry veteran Marcelo De Andrade head of its sugar operations, Noble said in a statement.

De Andrade comes to Noble from Cargill, where he had been director of the company’s sugar and ethanol business since April 2011.

The company’s sugar division includes four mills and is one of the biggest in Brazil, according to the company’s website.

Separately, Noble appointed Valmor Shaffer to lead its South American operations, the statement said. Shaffer was formerly at ADM.

Both will be based in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and report to Noble Agri Chief Executive Matthew J. Jansen. (Reporting by Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bernadette Baum)

