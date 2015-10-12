UPDATE 2-Noble Agri appoints heads of sugar, South American operations

(Adds company background in paragraph 2)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Noble Agri Ltd said on Monday it had appointed new heads at its global sugar business unit and South American operations.

Noble Agri, a joint venture of Noble Group and China’s food giant COFCO, has appointed industry veteran Marcelo De Andrade head of its sugar operations, Noble said in a statement.

De Andrade comes to Noble from Cargill, where he had been director of the company’s sugar and ethanol business since April 2011.

The company’s sugar division includes four mills and is one of the biggest in Brazil, according to the company’s website.

Separately, Noble appointed Valmor Shaffer to lead its South American operations, the statement said. Shaffer was formerly at ADM.

Both will be based in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and report to Noble Agri Chief Executive Matthew J. Jansen.