S'pore's Noble names banks for $1.5 bln loan facilities

SINGAPORE, March 23 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group Ltd said on Friday it has appointed a group of banks as lead arrangers for $1.5 billion in committed unsecured revolving loan facilities.

The facilities comprise a $600 million equivalent 364-day facility and a $900 million three-year facility.

The banks involved in the deal include ABN AMRO, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Bank of America, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Citigroup, DBS Group, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Rabobank. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Richard Pullin)