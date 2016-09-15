FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 14, 2016 / 10:25 PM / in a year

RPT-Noble Midstream Partners prices IPO at $22.50/shr, above indicated range - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats Sept. 14 story to remove extraneous word.)

By Lauren Hirsch

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Noble Midstream Partners LP, a wholly owned unit of Noble Energy Inc, priced its initial public offering (IPO) above earlier expectations, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, raising $281 million and breaking a year-long drought for IPOs in the oil and gas sector.

Noble priced 12.5 million shares at $22.50, above its previously indicated range of $19 and $21, the source said, asking not to be named because the pricing was not yet public.

The IPO of Houston, Texas-based Noble came after it shelved its plans to go public in November 2015 due to a slump in oil prices. It gives hope to the growing backlog of oil and gas companies aspiring to go public, following a modest rise in the price of oil.

Noble did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch, editing by G Crosse)

