By Lauren Hirsch
| Sept 14
Sept 14 Noble Midstream Partners LP, a
wholly owned unit of Noble Energy Inc, priced its
initial public offering (IPO) above earlier expectations, a
source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, raising $281
million and breaking a year-long drought for IPOs in the oil and
gas sector.
First Noble priced 12.5 million shares at $22.50, above its
previously indicated range of $19 and $21, the source said,
asking not to be named because the pricing was not yet public.
The IPO of Houston, Texas-based Noble came after it shelved
its plans to go public in November 2015 due to a slump in oil
prices. It gives hope to the growing backlog of oil and gas
companies aspiring to go public, following a modest rise in the
price of oil.
First Noble did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch, editing by G Crosse)