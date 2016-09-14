Sept 14 Noble Midstream Partners LP, a wholly owned unit of Noble Energy Inc, priced its initial public offering (IPO) above earlier expectations, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, raising $281 million and breaking a year-long drought for IPOs in the oil and gas sector.

First Noble priced 12.5 million shares at $22.50, above its previously indicated range of $19 and $21, the source said, asking not to be named because the pricing was not yet public.

The IPO of Houston, Texas-based Noble came after it shelved its plans to go public in November 2015 due to a slump in oil prices. It gives hope to the growing backlog of oil and gas companies aspiring to go public, following a modest rise in the price of oil.

First Noble did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch, editing by G Crosse)