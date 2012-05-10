FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S'pore's Noble Q1 net down 46 pct on supply chain loss
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 10, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

S'pore's Noble Q1 net down 46 pct on supply chain loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group Ltd posted on Thursday a 46 percent fall in first-quarter net profit, hurt by what it described as a loss on supply chain assets.

Noble earned $110.1 million in the three months ended March, down from $203.2 million a year earlier, with net profit margin falling to 0.48 percent from 1.01 percent. Noble reported a loss of $26 million on supply chain assets for the quarter.

Its poor performance came after palm oil giant Wilmar International Ltd posted a 34 percent drop in quarterly net profit earlier on Thursday, hurt by weak crush margins in China and poor timing of beans purchases.

Noble shares closed 1.7 percent lower at S$1.17 on Thursday but have gained 3.5 percent so far this year.

The stock is on the buy list of most brokers, with 16 of 22 brokers covering Noble having a strong buy or buy rating. Five brokers recommend a hold, while the last has a strong sell rating, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.