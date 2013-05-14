FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore-listed Noble Group Q1 net profit down 62 pct
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 14, 2013 / 9:26 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore-listed Noble Group Q1 net profit down 62 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 14 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed commodities trader Noble Group Ltd posted a 62 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, saying the challenging operating environment had hurt its margins.

Noble reported net profit of $41.3 million for the three months ended March, down from $110.1 million a year earlier and far below the average net profit forecast of $103.7 million from four analysts polled by Reuters.

Noble said it will continue moving to an “asset light” model and strengthening its balance sheet, while making selective investments.

For company statements, click (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by John O‘Callaghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.