Singapore-listed Noble Group Q4 net profit down 57 pct

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group Ltd on Tuesday posted a 57 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit as operating margins from its agriculture business dropped.

Noble, whose businesses range from cotton and sugar to coal and iron ore, earned $105.7 million in the three months ended December, down from $247.5 million a year ago.

The fourth quarter results were, however, an improvement over the July-September period when Noble posted its first quarterly loss as a listed company.

Noble was hurt by defaults by cotton farmers during the third quarter which forced it to cover physical deliveries to customers by purchasing cotton in the spot market at elevated prices.

“Overall trading environment proved challenging during the year,” Noble said in the discussion notes that accompanied its earnings report. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata, Editing by Kevin Lim)