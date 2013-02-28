FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Singapore-listed Noble Group 2012 net profit up 9 pct
February 28, 2013 / 9:30 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Singapore-listed Noble Group 2012 net profit up 9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects period for result in second paragraph)

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group Ltd reported a 9 percent rise in 2012 net profit as the strong performance in its energy and metals segments offset the weaker agriculture environment.

The Hong Kong-based company posted net profit of $471 million for the year ended in December, up from $431 million a year earlier, on the back of record group revenue of $94 billion.

Noble is targeting full capacity utilisation for its sugar mills in 2014, while upcoming harvests in Argentina and other key South American locations are looking better for its agricultural business compared to 2012, it said. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)

