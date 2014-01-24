Noble's macro trading head in Asia quits to make hedge fund comeback

HONG KONG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Noble Group Ltd’s head of macro trading in Asia, Allan Bedwick, has quit and is preparing to make a comeback in the hedge fund industry, sources said on Friday.

Bedwick managed his macro hedge fund firm, Sequence Asset Management, until 2012 and had moved to Noble Group last year.

The former Lehman Brothers trader left Noble Group this week and is in the process of setting up a new firm with a partner. He will launch the macro hedge fund in the second or third quarter of 2014, the sources said.

Bedwick and Stephen Brown, a Noble Group spokesman, declined to comment. The sources declined to be identified as discussions were private.