UPDATE 1-Noble's macro trading head in Asia quits to make hedge fund comeback

By Nishant Kumar

HONG KONG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Hedge fund industry veteran Allan Bedwick has quit as head of macro trading in Asia for Noble Group Ltd to start a new macro fund, sources said, a move that comes as prospects brighten for strong capital flows into the region.

Asian hedge funds have regained some lustre after returning nearly 16 percent last year, their best annual performance since 2009, according to data from Eurekahedge, helped partly by a stock market rally in Japan and bets on Chinese sectors such as technology and gaming.

Bedwick, who outperformed rivals when he managed a macro hedge fund between 2009 and 2012, is setting up the new Hong Kong-based company with a partner. He plans to launch the macro hedge fund in the second or third quarter of 2014, the sources said.

Bedwick declined to comment as did Stephen Brown, a spokesman for the Singaporean commodities firm. The sources declined to be identified as the discussions were private.

At his new firm, Bedwick will run the business and his partner will lead investments, one of the sources said. The source declined to confirm who the partner is.

Macro hedge funds focus on major economic trends and events and bet anywhere they see value, including stocks, bonds, currencies, commodities and derivatives markets.

The former Lehman Brothers trader launched his Sequence Fundamental Macro Fund, earlier known as OGI Global Macro Fund, in October 2009 in Japan with $15 million. It earned a 9 percent annual return, nearly twice what his peers were making, and grew to manage as much as $150 million.

But Bedwick, an American who has worked in Asia for more than half his life, shut down his hedge fund in 2012 after the fund failed to grow bigger as investors’ focus shifted to large hedge funds globally.

Last year, Asian hedge funds raised a net $10.6 billion, the highest inflow since 2007, Eurekahedge estimates. Their assets under management rose to $147 billion at the end of December from $126.5 billion at the start of 2013. (Additional reporting by Rujun Shen Editing by Edwina Gibbs)