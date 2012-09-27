China's Zhongrun takes 42 pct stake in gold miner Noble Minerals

MELBOURNE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chinese firm Zhongrun Resources Investment Corp has agreed to buy a 42 percent stake in Noble Mineral Resources for A$85 million ($88 million), sending shares of the Australian gold miner soaring 25 percent.

It is the latest in a string of Chinese investments in gold miners, with Chinese companies keen to meet soaring domestic demand, as gold is sought for jewellery and as an inflation hedge.

Zhongrun agreed to pay A$0.16 and A$0.18 a share for two sets of shares to be issued to two different arms of Zhongrun.

It will be issued options over a further tranche of shares exercisable at A$0.23 a share, or A$55 million, which would increase the Chinese firm’s stake to 51.6 percent if exercised.

The announcement sent Noble Mineral shares up 25 percent to A$0.15, though that was well short of a record A$0.805 the company’s shares touched last year.