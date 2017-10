Oct 17 (Reuters) - Noble Corp, owner of the world’s third-largest offshore drilling fleet, reported on Wednesday a decline in quarterly profit, hit by extended downtime for rigs in Brazil and the Gulf of Mexico.

Noble said its third-quarter net profit was $115 million, or 45 cents per share, compared with $135 million, or 53 cents per share, a year ago. Revenue grew 20 percent to $884 million.