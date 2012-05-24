UPDATE 2-Noble sees 2013 capex growth in rig fleet overhaul

By Braden Reddall

May 24 (Reuters) - Noble Corp, owner of the third-largest offshore drilling fleet, is budgeting for capital spending to grow by about a fifth next year, unless it decides to build a new rig to add to the 11 now in the works.

Based on Noble’s current program that includes five new deepwater drillships and six shallow-water jackups, Chief Financial Officer James MacLennan gave a projection for 2013 capital expenditure of $2.3 billion, up from $1.9 billion this year.

But Chief Executive David Williams said another new rig could be announced later this year, as the company tries to lock down deals for the eight uncontracted rigs already on the way.

Williams said new rigs were especially attractive now due to a combination of stronger demand, a general capital shortage, and the 2008 financial crisis driving out speculative rig builders who could otherwise flood the market.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen stars lined up the way they are now,” he said at a presentation to analysts in Houston on Thursday, which was available via webcast.

In addition, the contractors’ bargaining power had increased with the rig builders because of macroeconomic factors. “The shipyards don’t have the backlog - the shipping business is in the toilet,” Williams said.

He expects a few of the five jackups and three drillships now without contracts to secure commitments this year.

Apart from the traditional deepwater strongholds in the Gulf of Mexico and West Africa, more areas were opening up. Noble said nine out of 10 deepwater drilling opportunities worldwide were exploration, as opposed to developing existing reservoirs.

Turning to the recent decline in oil prices, Williams said Noble clients tended to build into their plans a Brent price of somewhere in the range of $80 per barrel. July Brent futures were up more than 1 percent at $106.80 on Thursday.

“Fluctuations in price, even by 10 percent from where we are, don’t really matter much to our customers,” he said.

It was too early to say what Noble would do with the cash once it starts flowing after the new-build program, Williams said, but he personally liked the idea of share buybacks. “It keeps the float under control,” he added. “It’s the gift that keeps on giving.”

Shares of Switzerland-based Noble were down 2 percent at $33.98 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, while the Philadelphia oil service index was 1.6 percent lower and offshore rig sector leader Transocean was down 2 percent.