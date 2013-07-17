FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Noble Corp profits rise with rig rates, reliability
#Market News
July 17, 2013 / 9:17 PM / in 4 years

Noble Corp profits rise with rig rates, reliability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Noble Corp, owner of the world’s third-largest offshore drilling fleet, reported on Wednesday a higher-than-expected second-quarter profit as the rates paid for its rigs improved and the amount of downtime decreased.

Net profit rose to $177 million, or 69 cents per share, from $160 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue grew 13 percent to $1.02 billion. Excluding a one-time item, it made 63 cents per share, whereas analysts, on average, had expected 56 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

