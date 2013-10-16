FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Noble Corp profit tops estimates with rig rate rise
October 16, 2013 / 9:15 PM / 4 years ago

Noble Corp profit tops estimates with rig rate rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Noble Corp, an offshore drilling contractor now breaking itself up in an effort to boost its value, reported on Wednesday a larger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit as its rigs were kept busier and the rates paid for them improved.

Third-quarter net profit rose to $282 million, or $1.10 per share, from $115 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue grew 22 percent to $1.08 billion. Excluding certain items, Noble made 85 cents per share, whereas analysts, on average, had expected 70 cents, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
