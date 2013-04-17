FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Noble Corp profit rises as operations improve in Q1
April 17, 2013 / 9:36 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Noble Corp profit rises as operations improve in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Noble Corp, owner of the world’s third-largest offshore drilling fleet, reported on Wednesday a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the company put some of its struggles with maintenance behind it.

Fleet utilization improved to 86 percent from 83 percent the previous quarter, Noble said.

“While our performance improved in the quarter, achieving further reductions in downtime and improving operational performance remain key objectives for the company,” Chief Executive David Williams said in a statement.

First-quarter net profit rose to $150 million, or 59 cents per share, from $120 million, or 47 cents per share, a year before. Revenue grew 22 percent to $971 million. Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 50 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Noble shares rose 1 percent to $35.31 in after-hours trading following the results, after falling 3.5 percent in the regular session on Wednesday.

