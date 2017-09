Jan 22 (Reuters) - Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corp said on Wednesday its quarterly profit jumped 36 percent as it raised daily rig prices.

For the fourth quarter, the company posted net income of $174.1 million, or 68 cents per share, compared with $127.6 million, or 50 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

The average rate paid for a Noble rig in the fourth quarter rose to $212,000 per day from $194,600 per day in the third quarter.