REFILE-BRIEF-Noble Energy says 2014 total capital expenditures estimated at $4.8 bln
December 17, 2013 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Noble Energy says 2014 total capital expenditures estimated at $4.8 bln

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc : * Announces 2014 capital program and guidance * Says total capital expenditures are estimated at $4.8 billion for 2014 * Says 2014 investments allocated 70 percent to U.S. onshore and 30 percent to global deepwater activities * Says increased its fourth quarter 2013 sales volumes from continuing operations to range from 286 to 288 mboe/d * Total sales volumes for 2014 from continuing operations are anticipated to average between 302 and 322 thousand mboe/d * Lowered anticipated exploration expense for Q4 2013; the updated range is $200 to $225 million * Overall, liquid volumes are expected to be 46% of total volume in 2014 * Says overall, liquid volumes are expected to represent 46 percent of the total volume in 2014 * Increase of Q4 sales volumes from continuing operations from prior estimate is result of better than expected sales in u.s. onshore,west africa,israel * Q4 revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

