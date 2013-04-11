Nolbe Energy expects to double in size in 5 years -CEO

HERZLIYA, Israel, April 11 (Reuters) - Noble Energy CEO Charles Davidson predicted the Texas-based company will double in size in the next five years and said the option for a natural gas pipeline from Israel to Turkey has been explored.

“We expect to double in size over the next five years. Double in size in terms of production, double in size in cash flow, double in size in terms of reserves,” Davidson told reporters on Thursday during a visit to Israel.

He also said that economic difficulties in Cyprus have not hurts gas operations on the island, and if anything have even accelerated them.