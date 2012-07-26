FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Noble Energy profit dips, output rises
July 26, 2012 / 11:55 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Noble Energy profit dips, output rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc profit dipped slightly in the second quarter as lower oil and gas prices took the shine off an increase in oil production.

Noble, based in Houston, reported a profit of $292 million, or $1.58 per share, compared with $294 million, or $1.61 per share a year ago. Excluding one-time items and commodity derivative gains, earnings were 77 cents per share.

Sales volumes in the quarter was 231,000 barrels oil equivalent per day, u p f rom 2 16,0000 BOE per day in the same quarter last year.

