UPDATE 1-Noble Energy to stop Deep Blue activity

July 10 (Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc said it will stop additional appraisal at its Deep Blue prospect in the Gulf of Mexico, recording $118 million in costs in the second quarter related to exploring the area.

Exploration at the Deep Blue prospect was restarted after a deepwater drilling moratorium was lifted. Hydrocarbons were found in the prospect after initial spudding in 2009.

The company recorded $664 million in operating expenses in the first quarter.

The company on Tuesday said production at its Galapagos development -- one of the first development projects to start in the U.S. Gulf after the moratorium -- has increased more than 30 percent from its previous forecast.

“Galapagos is our second major project to start in the past eight months and will provide significant production and cash flow growth,” Noble’s Chief Operating Officer David L. Stover said.

The company’s net production at Galapagos was 13,000 barrels of oil per day (boe/d) and 8 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. With this, its deepwater Gulf of Mexico production has increased to about 30,000 boe/d, with over 80 percent oil.

Shares of the Houston-based company closed at $83.06 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.