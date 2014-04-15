FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Noble Energy CEO Davidson to retire, COO lined up to take over
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Noble Energy CEO Davidson to retire, COO lined up to take over

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to say that Chief Executive Charles Davidson plans to retire on May 1, 2015, not May 1)

April 15 (Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc said Chief Executive Charles Davidson plans to retire on May 1, 2015 and that it intended to appoint Chief Operating Officer David Stover as his successor in October.

Davidson will serve as the oil and gas producer’s chairman until the company’s annual meeting in 2015.

Noble said it would propose the election of Stover as a director at a meeting next Tuesday. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.