Noble Energy says Hurricane Isaac hurts output

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc said its third-quarter production would be at the low end of its forecast, hurt by a halt in production in the Gulf of Mexico due to Hurricane Isaac.

The oil and natural gas had forecast production of 242-250 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboe/d).

Noble said the hurricane hurt production by about 7 mboe/d in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The company said its production in the Gulf of Mexico has returned to pre-hurricane Isaac levels. It currently produces 27 mboe/d in the U.S. Gulf.

Shares of the Houston-based company closed at $92.71 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.