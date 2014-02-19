FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Noble Energy to supply nat gas to Jordan companies
#Market News
February 19, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

Noble Energy to supply nat gas to Jordan companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S.-based Noble Energy Inc said it would supply natural gas from its Tamar field, offshore Israel, to Jordanian companies Arab Potash Co Plc and Jordan Bromine.

Sales are expected to start in 2016 for an initial term of 15 years, Noble said.

Noble will supply a total of about 66 billion cubic feet of natural gas over the term of the contract and expects gross revenue of about $500 million. Actual sales will depend on final purchased quantities and prices at the time of sale.

Arab Potash and Jordan Bromine will use the gas at their Dead Sea facilities, Noble said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
