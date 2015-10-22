FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Noble Midstream Partners files for IPO
October 22, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

Noble Midstream Partners files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Noble Midstream Partners LP, a wholly owned unit of Noble Energy Inc, filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common units on Thursday.

Noble Midstream will own assets in Colorado's DJ Basin crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services.(1.usa.gov/1LHBOaT)

The company, which intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘NBLX”, did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The company set a nominal fund raising target of $100 million. The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its initial IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

