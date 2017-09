Nov 19 (Reuters) - Noble Midstream Partners LP, a wholly owned unit of Noble Energy Inc, said it postponed its planned IPO amid a slump in oil prices.

The company filed for an initial public offering on Oct. 22.

Noble Midstream will continue to evaluate the timing for the proposed offering as market conditions develop, the company said. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)