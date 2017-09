Oct 28 (Reuters) - Noerresundby Bank A/S

* 9M net interest income 324.6 million Danish crowns versus 315.8 million crowns

* 9M loan losses 17.5 million crowns versus 42.9 million crowns

* 9M net profit 123.7 million crowns versus 64.5 million crowns

* Keeps 2014 guidance

* Sees 2014 net income to be in the upper end of 150-170 million crowns