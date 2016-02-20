FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai carrier Nok Air to cancel more flights, puts licence at risk
February 20, 2016 / 12:33 PM / 2 years ago

Thai carrier Nok Air to cancel more flights, puts licence at risk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Thai budget carrier Nok Airlines said on Saturday it will cancel 20 domestic flights on Feb. 23 even as it faces an investigaton into earlier cancellations and the threat of having its licence suspended.

An official at the airline, a unit of Thai Airways International, told Reuters that passengers affected had been contacted and offered compensation or alternative flights.

“These are normal cancellations and we informed passengers three days in advance, which is in line with the (transport) ministry’s regulations,” she said.

Nok Air is under investigation by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand after 3,000 passengers were affected by flight cancellations last Sunday following a pilot strike.

On Monday, Deputy Transport Minister Omsin Chivapruek said Nok Air’s operating licence could be suspended if there were more flight cancellations.

Thailand is under pressure to improve its aviation standards after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration downgraded the country’s safety ratings in December last year.

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Nerys Avery and Richard Balmforth

