Thailand's Nok Airlines expects to make net profit in 2015
March 27, 2015

Thailand's Nok Airlines expects to make net profit in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 27 (Reuters) - Thailand’s second-largest budget carrier Nok Airlines expects to return to profit this year as the outlook for the tourism industry has improved, a top executive said.

The budget airline is aiming to carry almost 9 million passengers this year, up from 7.62 million last year and will receive four new planes to expand its 24-aircraft fleet, chief executive Patee Sarasin told Reuters.

The estimated average cabin factor, the percentage of seats sold, is expected to be close to last year’s 81.3 percent, he said.

Nok Airlines posted a net loss of 472 million baht ($14 million) last year, hit by the impact of the country’s domestic political unrest. ($1 = 32.60 Baht)

Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
