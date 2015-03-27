UPDATE 1-Top Thai budget airlines aim for more passengers as tourism picks up

* Nok Air targets almost 9 mln passengers in 2015, up 18 pct

* Thai AirAsia aims for 14.5 mln passengers, up 19 pct

* NokScoot will officially launch in mid-2015 (Recasts with comments from Thai AirAsia, details)

By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, March 27 (Reuters) - Thailand’s biggest budget carriers, Thai AirAsia and Nok Airlines, expect passenger numbers to rise by nearly a fifth this year as the outlook for the tourism industry improves, executives from both companies said on Friday.

Thailand’s tourist industry, which accounts for about 10 percent of GDP, was hard hit last year by months of political unrest which ended in a military coup.

The drop in tourist numbers drove Nok Airlines, the second-largest budget carrier by market share, to post a 472 million baht ($14 million) net loss last year, but Chief Executive Patee Sarasin said the carrier expects to return to profit this year.

“Tourists have come back. The number in the first quarter is higher than last year,” Patee told Reuters, adding that Nok expects to carry almost 9 million passengers, an 18 percent increase from last year.

The airline will also receive four new planes in 2015 to expand its 24-aircraft fleet and plans to fly to new domestic destinations subject to its board’s approval, Patee added.

Thailand’s military government expects tourist numbers to increase 12 percent this year to around 28 million.

Nok Airlines competes with market leader Thai AirAsia, a joint venture between Malaysia’s AirAsia Bhd and Thailand’s Asia Aviation PCL.

Asia Aviation’s Chief Executive Tassapon Bijleveld told Reuters Thai AirAsia expects passenger numbers to rise 19 percent this year to 14.5 million. Load factor, which measures how effectively the airline filled seats, is expected to stay steady at around 80 percent in 2015, he said.

“First quarter load factor will be higher than 80 percent due to rising foreign tourists especially from China,” he added.

Nok Airlines is also seeking to expand internationally through NokScoot, a long-haul low-cost carrier that is a joint venture with Singapore Airlines subsidiary Scoot Airlines.

The airline was due to be launched in November, but NokScoot’s Chief Executive Piya Yodmani said mid-2015 was a more likely start date as the airline was still in the process of obtaining approvals from Thai and foreign aviation authorities.

NokScoot aims to carry 600,000 passengers this year and plans to launch flights to Japan, South Korea and China, he said.

Asked about the impact from a ban imposed by Japan and South Korea on new charter and scheduled flights for Thai-registered airlines, Patee said NokScoot will use Singapore-licensed aircraft to operate in the countries. ($1 = 32.60 Baht) (Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)