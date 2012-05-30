FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Finnish PM Aho to leave Nokia management
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 30, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

Former Finnish PM Aho to leave Nokia management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, May 30 (Reuters) - Former Finnish Prime Minister Esko Aho, who has headed government and public affairs at Nokia , will step down from his position on the management team to take a position as Senior Fellow at Harvard University.

Aho, who joined the struggling Finnish cellphone maker in 2008, will continue to represent Nokia and work on its governmental affairs as a consultative partner.

He will step down from the management team in August, Nokia said on Wednesday.

Under the management of chief executive Stephen Elop, who took over in September 2010, more than half Nokia’s 14-person management team has been changed.

Aho is overseeing the company’s global policies and activities regarding sustainable development and social responsibility. (Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.