FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alcatel CEO says Nokia deal may shake up rivals' portfolios
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
April 15, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

Alcatel CEO says Nokia deal may shake up rivals' portfolios

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, April 15 (Reuters) - Alcatel-Lucent Chief Executive Michel Combes said on Wednesday he expected Nokia’s purchase of Alcatel to force competitors to reexamine their product portfolios.

“Global operators have all made the shift to converge fixed and mobile, and now equipment makers will have to follow suit,” Combes said, adding that he expected Sweden’s Ericsson would likely have to reexamine its product line to beef up its fixed broadband business.

Ericsson’s stronghold has traditionally been the mobile base station or towers that cover large territories, and it has not been a big player in fixed broadband technologies where Alcatel has been strong.

With the advent of high speed mobile Internet and the rise of smartphones, the distinction between mobile and fixed networks is disappearing.

Alcatel and Nokia are betting that the French company’s strength in fixed broadband and Internet routing paired with Nokia’s additional bulk in mobile will set the combined group on a firmer footing than competitors. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.