Alcatel CEO says Nokia deal may shake up rivals' portfolios

PARIS, April 15 (Reuters) - Alcatel-Lucent Chief Executive Michel Combes said on Wednesday he expected Nokia’s purchase of Alcatel to force competitors to reexamine their product portfolios.

“Global operators have all made the shift to converge fixed and mobile, and now equipment makers will have to follow suit,” Combes said, adding that he expected Sweden’s Ericsson would likely have to reexamine its product line to beef up its fixed broadband business.

Ericsson’s stronghold has traditionally been the mobile base station or towers that cover large territories, and it has not been a big player in fixed broadband technologies where Alcatel has been strong.

With the advent of high speed mobile Internet and the rise of smartphones, the distinction between mobile and fixed networks is disappearing.

Alcatel and Nokia are betting that the French company’s strength in fixed broadband and Internet routing paired with Nokia’s additional bulk in mobile will set the combined group on a firmer footing than competitors. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)