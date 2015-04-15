FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia to review new portfolio for possible divestments -CFO
#Communications Equipment
April 15, 2015

Nokia to review new portfolio for possible divestments -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 15 (Reuters) - Nokia will seek divestment opportunities after taking over Alcatel-Lucent , the Finnish company’s chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

“We will undertake in due course a detailed review of the combined company portfolio to identify any possible divestment opportunities and non-core assets,” Timo Ihamuotila told a conference call.

Nokia had confirmed earlier that it is reviewing options for its maps unit HERE after announcing the all-share deal for Alcatel-Lucent. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman)

