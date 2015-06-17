Nokia wins U.S. approval to buy Alcatel

OSLO, June 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice has given a green light to Nokia’s deal to buy French rival Alcatel-Lucent, the two companies said on Wednesday.

“Early termination of the U.S. antitrust waiting period takes us one important step closer to the closing of the pending transaction,” they added in a statement.

The transaction announced in April remains subject to approval by Nokia shareholders, and is expected to close in the first half of 2016. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)