FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nokia says gains control of Alcatel-Lucent
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
January 4, 2016 / 7:50 AM / 2 years ago

Nokia says gains control of Alcatel-Lucent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Telecom network gear maker Nokia has gained control of French rival Alcatel-Lucent following its 15.6 billion euro ($17 billion) all-share offer and the two will combine on Jan. 14, the Finnish company said on Monday.

Nokia said that the French stock market authority has declared the offer successful, with interim results showing that Nokia would hold around 79 percent of Alcatel shares.

“The two companies will begin to progress their integration plans, with the first day as an operationally combined group on January 14, 2016,” Nokia said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9184 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.