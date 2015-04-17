Nokia CEO says French job pledge is business as usual

HELSINKI, April 17 (Reuters) - Finland’s Nokia on Friday said its commitment to protect jobs in France following its takeover of Alcatel-Lucent was “nothing that wouldn’t make business sense”.

Nokia had pledged not to cut French jobs for two years after the closure of the deal, beyond what Alcatel had already planned.

“There is nothing extraordinary in the commitment to France, nothing that wouldn’t make business sense,” Chief Executive Rajeev Suri told a news conference. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Jason Neely)