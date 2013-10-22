FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia announces new Asha phones
October 22, 2013

Nokia announces new Asha phones

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Nokia on Tuesday announced upgraded versions of its Asha range of mobile phones, some of the last products it developed before deciding to sell its handset business to Microsoft.

Three new Asha models were unveiled at the annual Nokia World event in Abu Dhabi, where the company is expected to launch new large-screen devices to compete with Apple and Samsung.

After the Microsoft deal, which is due to close in the first quarter of next year, the new products will still carry the Nokia brand but become part of Microsoft’s drive to become a major player in global consumer devices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
