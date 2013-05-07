FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Communications Equipment
May 7, 2013 / 12:10 PM / in 4 years

Nokia to unveil new Asha models in coming days -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, May 7 (Reuters) - Nokia will unveil new models in its Asha range of mid-tier phones, after first-quarter results showed a sharp fall in sales of mobile phones while management focused on boosting sales of Lumia smartphones.

“We are continuing to renew our portfolio, which includes plans to announce innovation and new products in the Asha line in the days immediately ahead,” Chief Executive Stephen Elop told investors at an annual general meeting on Tuesday.

Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford

