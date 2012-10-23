FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia sets 5 pct coupon for convertible bonds
October 23, 2012 / 3:56 PM / in 5 years

Nokia sets 5 pct coupon for convertible bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Nokia set a 5.0 percent coupon for offering of 750 million euros ($972 million) in convertible bonds due in 2017, and said the maximum number of shares which may be issued would be equal to 7.74 percent of shares currently issued.

The initial conversion price has been set at 2.6116 euros, a 28 percent premium to the average price of Nokia shares between the launch and pricing, the company said.

For related story click on ($1 = 0.7714 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)

