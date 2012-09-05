FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nokia says Lumia 920 touchscreen can be used with gloved hands
September 5, 2012 / 3:35 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Nokia says Lumia 920 touchscreen can be used with gloved hands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - nokia: * Nokia oyj says lumia 920 touch screen can be used with gloved

hands as well as bare hands * Nokia oyj says lumia 920 has integrated nfc * Nokia oyj Nokia unveils lumia 820 with 4.3 inch display * Nokia oyj says will provide different color shells for lumia 820 * Microsoft corp CEO ballmer sees 400mln windows 8 devices per year

including phones, desktop and tablets * Nokia says the new lumia products would be available in select markets in Q4 * Nokia declines to comment on specific markets but said China’s high on the

list * Nokia says looking very closely at “real opportunity” of tablets but declined

comment on specific plans

