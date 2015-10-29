FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Nokia sees European network gear market under pressure -CEO
October 29, 2015

RPT-Nokia sees European network gear market under pressure -CEO

HELSINKI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The European market for mobile broadband network equipment will remain under pressure in the coming quarters, the chief executive of Finland’s Nokia said on Thursday.

“When it comes to Europe, we are probably going to witness a little bit of a market under pressure primarily due to the issues that operators are facing, with regard to regulation to some extent but also just not enough position for investments given that their revenues are under stress,” CEO Rajeev Suri told reporters during a conference call.

Nokia earlier on Thursday reported a stronger than expected quarterly profit as growth in China offset weak demand in the North America and Europe, where Nokia’s sales fell in Russia, Germany and France. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)

