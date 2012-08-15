FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia to stick with Windows and plans new launch-CEO
August 15, 2012

Nokia to stick with Windows and plans new launch-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Struggling cellphone maker Nokia has no plans to abandon its Windows platform for smartphones and will launch its new Windows Phone 8 device soon, Chief Executive Stephen Elop said on Tuesday.

“In today’s war ... (between) Android, Apple and Windows, we are very clear, we are fighting that with the Windows phone,” Elop told reporters.

Nokia, the world’s second-largest cellphone maker, is fighting for survival after Apple and Samsung gained dominance in the smartphone market.

