FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nokia suspends European tablet sales due to charger fault
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

Nokia suspends European tablet sales due to charger fault

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 17 (Reuters) - Nokia has suspended sales of its Lumia 2520 tablet in some European countries while it fixes a fault with charger units which it said on Thursday could pose a risk of causing an electric shock.

Nokia said there was a risk that the plastic cover of certain AC-300 charger units manufactured by a third party could come loose and separate, exposing certain internal components that could cause an electric shock if touched when the plug remains in a socket.

"Consumers in Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia, Switzerland and UK are strongly advised to suspend use of the charger until further notice," the company said, adding that owners of its Lumia 2520 accessory travel charger should also refrain from using it. here

The warning applies to about 30,000 chargers including 600 accessory travel chargers sold in the United States. Nokia said there have been no confirmed consumer incidents due to their use.

The Lumia 2520 tablet was among the last products Nokia developed before deciding to sell its phone and devices unit to Microsoft in a deal that is due to close in April. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.