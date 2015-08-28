FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's Nokia agrees on China joint venture with Huaxin
August 28, 2015

Finland's Nokia agrees on China joint venture with Huaxin

HELSINKI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia on Friday said it has agreed to create a joint venture in China with state-owned Huaxin, following Nokia’s proposed takeover of Alcatel-Lucent.

Alcatel-Lucent and Huaxin currently share a similar joint venture.

According to a memorandum of understanding, Nokia said it expects to hold 50 percent plus one share in the new joint venture, with Huaxin holding the remaining shares.

The Nokia-Alcatel deal has not yet won approval from Chinese authorities. The transaction is expected to close next year. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Jason Neely)

