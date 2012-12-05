FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia to launch a new Lumia phone with China Mobile
December 5, 2012 / 7:20 AM / 5 years ago

Nokia to launch a new Lumia phone with China Mobile

HELSINKI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Nokia will launch a version of its flagship Lumia smartphone tailored for Chinese market, the Finnish company said on Wednesday.

China’s largest operator China Mobile will start selling Lumia 920T, the first device to be based on Microsoft’s new Windows Phone 8 platform in China’s 3G network.

Successful sales of the latest Lumia 920 and 820 models are seen crucial for Nokia as it tries to reverse a decline in market share it has lost to Samsung and Apple . Nokia’s Chief Executive Stephen Elop said last month that he was “pleased” with early sales.

