August 31, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Head of Technologies unit to leave Nokia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Telecoms network maker Nokia said on Wednesday the president of its Nokia Technologies unit, Ramzi Haidamus, is leaving the company.

Haidamus was in charge of the firm's patent business and the recent licensing deal with Finnish company HMD Global, which aims to bring Nokia branded mobile devices back to the market.

Nokia said it has started a search for Haidamus' successor. Brad Rodrigues, currently head of strategy and business development in Nokia Technologies, will assume the role of acting president. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Terje Solsvik)

