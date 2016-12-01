FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Nokia-branded phones set for comeback in 2017 as HMD takes charge
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
December 1, 2016 / 10:15 AM / 9 months ago

Nokia-branded phones set for comeback in 2017 as HMD takes charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Finland's Nokia on Thursday announced that its deal with HMD Global Oy, a new company formed to revive the Nokia brand in phones, has come into force and that HMD has opened for business.

HMD said the first smartphone products carrying Nokia's name would be launched in the first half of 2017, while the company will continue operating its Nokia-branded low-cost phone business.

"With a leading position in the feature phone market already, HMD has a significant global foothold ...from day one," HMD said in a statement. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
